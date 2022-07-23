Arpita Mukherjee: The lady who shot to fame with her TMC connection (5 points)

India

oi-Prakash KL

Kolkata, July 23: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has recovered approximately Rs 20 crore cash from the residential premises of Arpita Mukherjee during a raid carried out by the agency on Friday in connection with the teacher recruitment scam.

She is said to be a close associate of the TMC minister Partha Chatterjee who was arrested on Saturday morning from his residence in Kolkata.

The ED said the search team took the assistance of bank officials to count the seized cash using machines. "More than 20 mobile phones have also been seized from the premises of Arpita Mukherjee, the purpose and use of which is being ascertained," the agency said.

ED arrests Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee over teacher recruitment scam

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari took Twitter to share a photo of Mukherjee with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Chatterjee. "Guilty by Association" - A legal phenomenon used to describe when an individual is guilty of committing a crime through knowing someone else. Just saying. Yeh toh bas trailer hai, picture abhi baki hai..." he tweeted.

Not too long ago, Mamata Banerjee, from an open platform, praised Partha Chaterjee’s close aide, from whose residential premise, ED seized a small sum of 20 crore. Mamata knew of her and the “good work” she was doing. Make no mistake, Partha wasn’t scamming on his own accord... pic.twitter.com/JP0jmDaXoW — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) July 23, 2022

However, the TMC has distanced itself from the ED raid. "Trinamool Congress has no links with the money recovered by the ED. It is the responsibility of those individuals, whose names have surfaced in the scam, to answer questions posed to them," party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said.

“Guilty by Association” - A legal phenomenon used to describe when an individual is guilty of committing a crime through knowing someone else.



Just saying.



Yeh toh bas trailer hai, picture abhi baki hai... pic.twitter.com/4fM9gbLWrq — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) July 22, 2022

So, who is Arpita Mukherjee? In 5 points

Arpita Mukherjee is an actor by profession. She has worked in a couple of Bengali, Odia and Tamil films. Going by her bio on Facebook, she is a multi-talented versatile actor, having worked in several films in Tollywood. Mukherjee has shared screen space with Bengali superstars like Prosenjit Chatterjee in 'Mama Bhagne' and Jeet in 'Partner'. She is believed to have a connection with Partha Chatterjee through called the Naktala Udayan Sangha, the Durga Puja committee.