Around 42,000 kg narcotics to be destroyed under FM Sitharaman's watch tomorrow

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Jun 7: The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) will be destroying narcotics at 14 locations across the country on Wednesday, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday.

"The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) would be conducting a Drug Destruction Day tomorrow ( 08.06.2022) as apart of Iconic Week of "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" (AKAM) celebrations of Ministry of Finance to mark the 75th year of Indian independence," a state from Ministry of Finance said.

A total of around 42,000 kg narcotics would be destroyed at 14 locations across the country.

The Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman would be virtually witnessing the destruction process to be held at Guwahati, Lucknow, Mumbai, Mundra/Kandla, Patna and Siliguri and would be addressing the officers, the statement said.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of it's people, culture and achievements.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 7, 2022, 13:55 [IST]