YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Around 42,000 kg narcotics to be destroyed under FM Sitharaman's watch tomorrow

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 7: The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) will be destroying narcotics at 14 locations across the country on Wednesday, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday.

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

    "The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) would be conducting a Drug Destruction Day tomorrow ( 08.06.2022) as apart of Iconic Week of "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" (AKAM) celebrations of Ministry of Finance to mark the 75th year of Indian independence," a state from Ministry of Finance said.

    A total of around 42,000 kg narcotics would be destroyed at 14 locations across the country.

    The Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman would be virtually witnessing the destruction process to be held at Guwahati, Lucknow, Mumbai, Mundra/Kandla, Patna and Siliguri and would be addressing the officers, the statement said.

    Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of it's people, culture and achievements.

    Nirmala Sitharaman
    Know all about
    Nirmala Sitharaman

    Comments

    More NARCOTICS News  

    Read more about:

    narcotics Narcotic Control Bureau nirmala sitharaman

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 7, 2022, 13:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 7, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X