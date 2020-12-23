Arnab Goswami’s channel fined 20,000 pounds by UK media watchdog for 'hate speech against Pakistanis'

New Delhi, Dec 23: British TV regulatory authority Ofcom has imposed a Rs 19.73 lakh (20,000 pounds) fine on Republic TV's Hindi channel, for hate speech against Pakistani people in a programme broadcast last year. The Hindi news channel arm of Republic TV has also been asked to air an apology on the channel.

Citing an episode of the channel's show, Poochta Hai Bharat, which aired on September 6 last year, featured a debate between Arnab Goswami and his guests (three Indians and three Pakistanis) relating to India's attempt to send the spacecraft Chandrayaan 2 on its mission to the moon.

Ofcom said that the programme contained "uncontextualised hate speech" in breach of its broadcasting rules.

"Ofcom has imposed a sanction on the Licensee of a financial penalty of £20,000, a direction to broadcast a statement of Ofcom's findings on a date and in a form to be determined by Ofcom, and a direction not to repeat the programme," the communications regulator said in a release.

The UK regulator further took note of the use of the term "Paki", which it said was a racist word and unacceptable to the audience of UK.