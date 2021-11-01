Army ups ante at borders as Intel warns of fresh ISI meddling

New Delhi, Nov 01: The security forces along the India-Pakistan border are on high alert following Intelligence inputs that suggested Pakistan is making a fresh push to send in terrorists into India.

Intelligence Bureau officials tell OneIndia following the killing of civilians in Jammu and Kashmir, the ISI has directed terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad to start infiltrating more terrorists into India with an intention of hitting the security forces.

An official explained that the ISI would look to make this fresh push as it believes that the security forces are more focused inside of J&K in the wake of the civilian killings. These spate of recent killings was aimed at distracting the security forces and keeping them engaged within the Valley. It was also clearly aimed at driving fear in the minds of the non-locals in Jammu and Kashmir, the officer cited above explained.

Officials also said while the ISI would look to up the ante, the Indian security forces are on high alert and prepared to ensure that the plans fail. There are barricades and bunkers that have been fortified and security is tight at the entry and exit points. Further the CRPF and the BSF have also intensified patrolling to wade away any threat by the ISI backed forces.

Security in and around high-profile defence establishments have also been tightened in the wake of this latest intel input. The security forces are also on guard to thwart any attacks by Pakistan operated drones, which have in recent times become a security nightmare.

