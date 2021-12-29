Army team probing Naga op gives investigating team access to soldiers

Centre to institute panel to look into withdrawal of AFSPA from Nagaland: CM

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 29: The Army team which reached Nagaland to probe an ambush which went wrong on December 5 has allowed the state's probe team to record the statement of a soldier who was involved in the operation.

The operation which went horribly wrong on December 5 claimed the lives of 14 civilians. The Nagaland Special Investigation Team is likely to complete recording the statement of the 21 Para Special Forces soldiers this week, NDTV reported. Since Nagaland asunder the AFSPA, it is unclear how the state team will proceed. The Armed Forces Special Powers Act protects security forces from persecution without the sanction of the Centre.

The Army on Sunday said the investigation into the "sad and unfortunate" loss of lives in the December 4 firing incident in Mon district of Nagaland is progressing expeditiously and all efforts are underway to conclude the probe at the earliest.

The Army also assured that action would be taken in the case in accordance with the law to "secure justice for all" and urged the people of the state "to be patient and wait for the findings of the Army inquiry".

Fourteen civilians were killed in the botched counter-insurgency operation that had triggered massive public outcry in Nagaland and a demand to lift the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act.

Following the incident, the Army ordered a Court of Inquiry headed by a major general posted in the northeastern region.

"Indian Army wishes a happy new year to the people of Nagaland and we pray for the good health, peace, happiness and prosperity for the people. We once again deeply regret the loss of lives during the December 4 incident in Mon district. Loss of lives is indeed sad and unfortunate," the Army said in a statement.