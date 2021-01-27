YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Republic Day 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Army’s road opening in Kulgam attacked by terrorists

    By
    |

    Jammu, Jan 27: A road opening party of the Indian Army was attacked by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam on Wednesday.

    Army’s road opening in Kulgam attacked by terrorists

    The attack took place on a highway at Shamsipora, which falls in the police district of Kulgam. The police control room in Kulgam said that it appeared to be a grenade attack. Reports also said that two to three jawans have sustained injuries in the attack.

    The injured soldiers have been provided first aid and have been evacuated to the 92 Base Hospital.

    More INDIAN ARMY News

    Read more about:

    indian army terrorists

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X