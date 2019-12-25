  • search
    Army officer, woman killed as Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in Uri

    Srinagar, Dec 25: A junior commissioned officer of the army and a woman were killed on Wednesday in unprovoked firing during ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, defence sources said.

    They said Pakistan is targeting civilian population in India with vengeance from gun and mortar positions deployed and inside villages in PoK. The JCO (Subedar) died in Uri Sector.

    The sources said some of the shells fired by Pakistani troops landed in civilian areas, resulting in injuries to two civilians including a woman in Churunda village. Naseema Begum (22), succumbed to splinter injuries, they said.

    The incident comes in the wake of Pakistan Army Chief's recent visit to Hajipir along the LoC. The sources said the ceasefire violations are part of Pakistan's proxy war design to abet infiltration and keep the Kashmir issue on the simmer.

    The Indian army personnel responded to the ceasefire violation in adequate measure, the sources said.

