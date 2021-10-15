YouTube
    Army officer, soldier martyred in encounter with terrorists at Poonch

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 15: An Army officer and a soldier were martyred in the Mendhar area in Poonch, following a fierce gunfight with terrorists. The Army men who died in the encounter are yet to be identified.

    Amy officer, soldier martyred in encounter with terrorists at Poonch

    This incident comes days after given Army soldiers had died in an encounter. The security forces had launched a massive operation in the Bhata Durian forests, which is adjoining the area where the encounter had taken place on Monday. Reports say that it was the same group which was involved in Monday's incident in which five soldiers were martyred.

    Vehicular traffic between Bhimber Gali and Surankote along the Rajouri-Poonch highway had been suspended due to the encounter, while more enforcements have been rushed.

    The terrorists involved in the incident are part of the group which had infiltrated into Jammu and Kashmir through the Line of Control. They were on their way to Shopian. Two terrorists had been killed, while the security forces suspected that during the infiltration, four to five of them may have managed to slip in.

    The terrorists were intercepted by the police and security forces in the Pangai area of Rajouri along the Mughal Road.

