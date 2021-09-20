Army launches search op along LoC after detecting suspicious movement

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 20: The Indian Army has launched a search operation along the Line of Control after detecting suspicious movement in the Uri Sector of North Kashmir. No contact has been established as yet and there is no clarity on whether any infiltrator had intruded into Indian territory.

Colonel Emron Masavi confirmed that there was suspicious movement detected along the LoC von the intervening night of September 18/19. He said that the search operation was under progress.

J&K: Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in Poonch

While there has been a significant drop in the number of infiltrations this year, the Army has said that the guard cannot be lowered. Our men are on constant vigil and it is due to this that the infiltrations have come down, an Army official said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, September 20, 2021, 11:13 [IST]