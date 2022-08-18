India
YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Army jawan shot dead in Patna for resisting loot bid

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Patna, Aug 18: In a shocking development, an Army Jawan who was on leave was shot dead by bike-borne miscreants in Kankerbagh on Thursday, after he resisted a loot bid.

    Image credit: ANI
    Image credit: ANI

    The soldier, identified as Babul Kumar, was on his way to the train station, when he was shot near the Kankarbagh area in Bihar's capital city.

    "An Army jawan, Bablu Kumar shot dead by two bike-borne men allegedly during a loot attempt today around 3am near Chiraiyatand Bridge under Kankarbagh Police Station limits in Patna. He was on his way to board Rajdhani Express to Guwahati," tweeted news agency ANI.

    Army Jawan was shot dead on his way to Patliputra station. Two bike-borne criminals asked him the way to the Railway station and shot him," Patna SSP MS Dhillon said.

    The police has launched an investigation.

    Comments

    More ARMY News  

    Read more about:

    army

    Story first published: Thursday, August 18, 2022, 19:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 18, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X