Agnipath: What Defence veterans say about the scheme and protest?

Agnipath: RLD announces state-wide protests in UP against new scheme

Army jawan shot dead in Patna for resisting loot bid

India

oi-Deepika S

Patna, Aug 18: In a shocking development, an Army Jawan who was on leave was shot dead by bike-borne miscreants in Kankerbagh on Thursday, after he resisted a loot bid.

The soldier, identified as Babul Kumar, was on his way to the train station, when he was shot near the Kankarbagh area in Bihar's capital city.

"An Army jawan, Bablu Kumar shot dead by two bike-borne men allegedly during a loot attempt today around 3am near Chiraiyatand Bridge under Kankarbagh Police Station limits in Patna. He was on his way to board Rajdhani Express to Guwahati," tweeted news agency ANI.

Army Jawan was shot dead on his way to Patliputra station. Two bike-borne criminals asked him the way to the Railway station and shot him," Patna SSP MS Dhillon said.

The police has launched an investigation.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, August 18, 2022, 19:36 [IST]