Army dog Zoom stable but next 48 hours 'critical'

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 11: The Indian Army's assault dog, Zoom, that sustained injuries during an encounter between security forces and militants, is stable after surgery was performed on him. He is currently undergoing treatment at the Army Veterinary Hospital in Srinagar.

''His fractured rear leg plastered & splinter injuries on his face treated. The next 24-48 hours are critical & he is under close observation of medical team at Army Veterinary Hospital in Srinagar,'' Indian Army officials said.

The assault dog was a part of Operation Tangpawas combat team and was stationed in Kashmirs Anantnag region when he got injured.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Tangpawa area of the south Kashmir district late on Sunday night after receiving specific input about the presence of terrorists there.

On Monday morning, the army sent its assault dog named Zoom inside the house where the terrorists were holed up, the officials said.

"Zoom is a highly trained, ferocious, and committed canine. Has been trained to locate and bring down terrorists," they said, according to news agency PTI.

Zoom has been part of many active operations in south Kashmir, they said.

On Monday, Zoom, as usual, was tasked to clear the house where terrorists were hiding, they said. However, during the operation, the canine received two gunshots and was critically injured, the officials said.

"Zoom identified and attacked the terrorists during which the canine received two gunshots," they said.

The officials, however, said the canine kept on fighting and performing his task which resulted in the killing of two terrorists. "Inspite of severe injuries, the brave soldier continued his task which resulted in neutralisation of two terrorists," they added.

Zoom was rushed to the Army's Vet Hospital here where the canine is currently under treatment, the officials said.Two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were killed in the encounter, while as many soldiers were also injured.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 12, 2022, 11:40 [IST]