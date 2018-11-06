Army deserter among 2 Hizbul terrorists killed in J&K encounter

Srinagar, Nov 6: A soldier of the Indian Army who had recently joined the Hizbul Mujahideen was among the two killed in the encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir today.

In the pre-dawn hours, the police and security forces launched a cordon and search operation at the Safangiri area of Zainapora, district Shopian. The operation was launched based on credible inputs from the intelligence about the presence of terrorists in the area.

As the search operation was going on, hiding terrorists fired on the search party. The fire was retaliated leading to an encounter.

In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists were killed and they were identified as Mohd Idrees Sultan alias Chota Abrar and Amir Hussain Rather alias Abu Sobaan. The police have identified Idrees Sultan as the deserter, who joined the Hizbul Mujahideen.

Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter. Police has registered a case and initiated investigation in the instant matter.

The police in advisory said, "citizens are once again requested not to venture inside the encounter zone since such an area can prove dangerous due to stray explosive materials.

People are requested to cooperate with police till the area is completely sanitised and cleared of all the explosives materials if any."

Idrees who was in his early 20s had deserted the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry regiment and joined the Hizbul Mujahideen in April this year.