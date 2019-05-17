Army clerk who leaked information to ISI was honey-trapped

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 17: An Army clerk who has been arrested on charges of spying for the ISI is alleged to have been honey-trapped, investigations have shown. The police in Madhya Pradesh arrested the 26 year old clerk on the charge that he was leaking vital information relating to the Indian Army to the ISI.

The accused was on the radar of the security agencies for several months months. Both the Central and Military Intelligence had kept a watch on his activities for many months.

He is believed to have been contacted by an ISI agent on Facebook. The agencies suspect that he was honey-trapped following which he is alleged to have shared the information. The investigating agencies say that the accused person hails from Bihar and was posted at the Army unit in Mhow.