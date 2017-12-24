Army clarifies 'no mutilation of bodies' of martyrs

The Indian Army on Sunday clarified that the bodies of the Army personnel who lost their lives on Saturday were not mutilated and the injuries were the result of wounds by splinters and gunshots.

''There has been no mutilation of bodies, the injuries suffered are due to splinters and gun shot wounds sustained due to firing by the enemy on the patrol," Army official said.

Major Moharkar Prafulla Ambadas, Lance Naik Gurmail Singh, Lance Naik Kuldeep Singh and Sepoy Pargat Singh were killed along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keri sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Saturday.

Major Ambadas belonged to Bhandara district in Maharashtra and is survived by wife Avoli Moharkar, while Lance Naik Gurmail Singh belonged to Amritsar district in Punjab and is survived by wife kuljit Kaur and a daughter.

Sepoy Pargat Singh belonged to Karnal district in Haryana and is survived by wife Ramanpreet Kaur and a son, the Army said.

