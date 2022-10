Fact Check: Has Indian Territorial Army invited applications for various posts?

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Oct 05: An Indian Army Cheetah helicopter crashed on Wednesday near Tawang area in Arunachal Pradesh, news agency ANI reported.

One pilot has lost his life in the accident, the Army officials said.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 5, 2022, 13:24 [IST]