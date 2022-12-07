Armed Forces Flag Day: A tribute to the selfless service of armed forces

New Delhi, Dec 07: Every year 7th December is observed as Armed Forces Flag Day across the country to honour the bravery, courage and sacrifice of the armed forces. The day is commemorated to pay tribute to both present soldiers serving in India's armed forces as well as the veterans. The day has been observed annually since 7th December 1949.

Prime Minister Modi also paid tribute to the selfless service of the armed forces in his address at the winter session in Parliament.

I congratulate the countrymen on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day and salute the Indian Armed Forces: PM @narendramodi @adgpi @DefenceMinIndia pic.twitter.com/Ddjf63BZpv — Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) December 7, 2022

"Well-being of soldiers....should be the duty of all": Defence Minister

While addressing a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) conclave in Delhi on 29th November 2022, Defence Minister appealed for a generous contribution to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund. He further added, "Welfare of soldiers & their families as moral & collective responsibility of every citizen."

Reiterating the Government's commitment towards the welfare of the country's bravehearts, the Union Minister Rajnath Singh stated that a number of initiatives have been taken in this direction. The initiatives include the 'Bharat Ke Veer' portal for the welfare of officers and jawans of Central Armed Police Forces. Recently, 'Maa Bharati Ke Sapoot' website (www.maabharatikesapoot.mod.gov.in) was also launched by the Defence Ministry for its contribution to the Armed Forces Battle Casualties Welfare Fund.

He also released the anthem for this year's promotional campaign for the Armed Forces Flag Day. He also felicitated the prominent CSR contributors to the fund.

Significance of the day:

The Armed Forces Flag day is marked with various events like shows, carnivals and other entertainment programmes. The proceeds from the events go to the Kendriya Sainik Board. These funds are then used to provide care, support, rehabilitation and financial help to the members of the armed forces. In 1993, the Kendriya Sainik Board took various welfare funds for servicemen and joined them into the 'Armed Forces Flag Day Fund'.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh appealed to the public to donate in the fund with a video message on Twitter.

The Armed Forces Flag Day is a day to remember the bravery, courage and sacrifice of our armed forces.



I appeal to everyone to contribute in the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund for the welfare of India’s breavehearts. pic.twitter.com/PqWFktubiQ — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 7, 2022

The Ministry of Defence has also rolled an online pledge for the general public. The form can be found here: https://pledge.mygov.in/support-armed-forces-flag-day/.

