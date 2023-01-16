Armaan Ali allegedly murders Hindu woman for refusing to give divorce to her husband

Shadab Khan traps Hindu woman in love by hiding his religion, sexually assaults and forces her to marry

Prakash KL

Armaan Ali, who allegedly killed Mamata Devi on Saturday for refusing to give divorce to her husband, is absconding.

Ranchi, Jan 16: A Muslim youth named Armaan Ali is accused of killing a married Hindu woman after she refused to elope with him.

The case is reported from Bhadwatand in the Barkakana OP area of Ramgarh district in Jharkhand. It is reported that he was putting pressure on the deceased to end her marriage and elope with him. As she refused to come with him, he killed her.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening after which Armaan Ali went missing. He used a sickle to murder the woman identified as Mamata Devi, a resident of Bhadwatand. The victim's 3-year-old daughter was also present when he committed the crime.

The victim's sister Jaya Devi has told the police that she lives with her husband in a rented house and the victim had come to her house. Armaan Khan reached the spot to meet her. In her complaint, she has mentioned that Armaan Ali and Mamata Devi used to argue a lot and put pressure on her to meet him.

Jaya has revealed that she had gone to Ramgarh town with her husband on the day he allegedly killed her. When she returned home, she found Mamata lying in the pool of blood with the 3-year-old baby sitting next to the dead body and crying non-stop. They rushed to the nearby hospital where she was announced brought dead.

Local Barkakana police station in-charge Shashi Prakash reached the spot upon the news of the murder reached him and the body was sent for postmortem.

Speaking to the media, Ramgarh SP Piyush Pandey said that prima facie it appeared that they were in a relationship and Armaan killed Mamata in a fit of rage after a heated argument. The cops are now in search of Armaan.

Story first published: Monday, January 16, 2023, 22:43 [IST]