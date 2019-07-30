  • search
    Areeb Majeed questions NIA’s powers to probe ISIS case against him

    Mumbai, July 30: Areeb Majeed, who is accused of travelling to Syria to join the Islamic State moved a fresh bail plea and claimed that the National Investigation Agency did not have the jurisdiction to probe the case.

    Majeed was arrested upon his return to India in 2014. He said that the NIA does not have the power to probe the case it took place outside Indian territory in 2014. This power to probe such cases was given to the NIA only after the amendment this year.

    The delegation of power to the NIA to investigate the schedule offences beyond India was granted only in 2019, which shows that prior to 2019, the NIA was not vested with the power to either register an FIR or investigate or prosecute a persons for offences committed outside India, his bail plea stated.

    Inspired by Zakir Naik's speeches, ISIS module planned mass killing of Hindus at a temple

    Majeed also said that the agency has so far not got any direct evidence against him. I have been falsely implicated and have been in jail for more than four years, he also said. The court has sought a reply from the prosecution.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 30, 2019, 10:56 [IST]
