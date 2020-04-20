Areas sealed in Kolkata to beat COVID-19

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kolkata, Apr 20: The number of coronavirus cases in Kolkata and its twin city Howrah have seen an increase. With the cases rising the police have started sealing roads and specific localities.

Out of the 287 plus cases reported in West Bengal, Kolkata had the highest number, with 105 positive cases. While the state government and the local administration in Kolkata have stepped up measures to curb the spread of the pandemic, there have been complaints that the administration has not yet named containment zones. However, the government says that it has taken complete containment measures.

Coronavirus: Full list of containment zones in Delhi

Areas sealed in Kolkata:

Baguihati has been voluntarily sealed by the locals

Kolkata and Howrah ordered to be upgraded to Orange Zone

Belgachhia, Ultadanga, Rajabazaar and Narkeldanga have been sealed

Bhowanipore or Padmapukur Street barricaded

Lanes around Mukta Ram Babu Street barricaded