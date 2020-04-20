  • search
    Areas sealed in Kolkata to beat COVID-19

    Kolkata, Apr 20: The number of coronavirus cases in Kolkata and its twin city Howrah have seen an increase. With the cases rising the police have started sealing roads and specific localities.

    Kolkata has stepped up measures to curb the spread

    Out of the 287 plus cases reported in West Bengal, Kolkata had the highest number, with 105 positive cases. While the state government and the local administration in Kolkata have stepped up measures to curb the spread of the pandemic, there have been complaints that the administration has not yet named containment zones. However, the government says that it has taken complete containment measures.

    Areas sealed in Kolkata:

    • Baguihati has been voluntarily sealed by the locals
    • Kolkata and Howrah ordered to be upgraded to Orange Zone
    • Belgachhia, Ultadanga, Rajabazaar and Narkeldanga have been sealed
    • Bhowanipore or Padmapukur Street barricaded
    • Lanes around Mukta Ram Babu Street barricaded

