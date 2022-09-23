It is in mutual interest of India-China to find a way to accommodate each other: Jaishankar

Are you awake?: EAM Jaishankar recalls when he got a call from PM Modi at midnight

oi-Nitesh Jha

New Delhi, Sep 23: Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership skills, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar recalled the time when Indian consulate in Mazar-e-Sharif in Afghanistan was under attack and he had suddenly got a call from the PM himself.

"Jaage ho? (Are you awake?)" This was the first question that the Prime Minister asked him when he answered the call, remembered EAM Jaishankar while speaking at an event to discuss the book 'Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery' in New York.

#WATCH | NY, US: Recounting India's evacuation effort from Afghanistan, EAM Jaishankar says, "It was past midnight... PM called me, his first question was - "Jaage ho?"... I apprised him that help is on its way. He told me to call him when it's done... that's a singular quality." pic.twitter.com/AxL7Ddp6d6 — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2022

"It was past midnight and our consulate in Mazar-i-Sharif in Afghanistan was under attack. We were trying to figure out what happened and my phone rang. It took me a bit by surprise. When the Prime Minister calls you don't get a caller ID but still someone connects you. But this time it was the prime minister," he said.

PM Modi asked if I'm awake, EAM Jaishankar said.

"Are you watching TV?" "Yes sir," the conversation continued before it turned to the situation in Afghanistan.

On being apprised that help was on its way, PM Modi asked to be informed personally when the operation was over. When the EAM told him that the operation could take two-three hours and so he would inform 'your office' (PMO), PM Modi said, "Call me."

Story first published: Friday, September 23, 2022, 13:41 [IST]