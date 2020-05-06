  • search
    Are you an Indian stranded abroad: Here are the websites to register on to come home

    New Delhi, May 06: As Indians stranded abroad are set to return home, the various embassies have put out information on how the registrations should take place.

    Those who are stuck abroad and want to return home, should register on the websites provided by their respective embassies.

    Over 3 lakh Indians have registered in Gulf countries for being evacuated by the Indian government. India is launching its biggest evacuation mission called the Vande Bharat Mission to bring back Indians stranded in the Gulf and other countries.

    Vande Bharat: Over 3 lakh register in Gulf to return home

    The exercise would involve civilian aircraft and naval ships. However those holding Overseas Indian Cards will not be brought back home. This operation is only for Indians, the government official confirmed to OneIndia.

    "Commenced preparations for Vande Bharat Mission. Planning underway for stranded Indian nationals to return home starting May 7. Urge them to keep in regular touch with their embassies," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said. He also said that the government was coordinating arrival arrangements with state governments. We are confident that our collective effort would make this a success, he also said.

    UAE Registration website: https://www.cgidubai.gov.in/covid_register/

    Saudi Registration website: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc_yyVAYPD-VYH98RNOWZkDkGKVsf34qnu0oGoLdtts3RG7_Q/viewform

    Maldives Registration website: https://hci.gov.in/male/?10196?000

    US Registration website: https://indianembassyusa.gov.in/reg_indian_nationals

    UK Registration website: https://www.hcilondon.gov.in/news_detail/?newsid=227

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 6, 2020, 10:15 [IST]
