Are the Chinese trying to fix LAC alignment as per their 1960 claim?

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 27: A close assessment of what is transpiring at the border suggests that China may be trying to fix the alignment at the Line of Actual Control as per its claims during the discussions on boundary with India in 1960.

The 1960 claim line was followed by Nehru's forward policy in 1961. This eventually led to the Indo-China war in 1962.

This claim line has been disputed by India and since 1960, there have been suggestions to demarcate the LAC. However there has been no success on this front. Looking at the build up by the Chinese in the various points only suggests that they are trying to align the LAC as per their claim in 1960.

There has been a build up at Finger-4 north of Pangong Tso. This was done to block the Indian Army from moving eastwards. Further there was a build up at Galwan Valley, following which a violent brawl erupted on June 15. There has also been a build up at Gogra in the Hot Springs area and also new radars were set up apart from observation posts.

The Chinese have also stationed tanks at the Depsang Plains.

The 1960 Chinese Claim Line was originally proposed by Zhou Enlai during his talks with India. During the 1960 cartographic aggression in 1960, the Chinese had claimed an additional 5,100 square kilometres area.