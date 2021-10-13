YouTube
    Are Imran Khan and Gen Bajwa at war over appointment of new ISI chief?

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 13: Are things turning sour between Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army chief General Qamar Bajwa? The Pakistan government has denied reports of a conflict between the two over the recent appointment of Lt. General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum as the new ISI chief.

    Are Imran Khan and Gen Bajwa at war over appointment of new ISI chief?

    What led to the speculation was that there was no relevant notification issued by the Prime Minister's Office regarding the appointment of the new ISI chief. The Pakistan PM has the right and prerogative to appoint the ISI chief in consultation with the Army chief.

    A change of guard in the ISI and what it would meanA change of guard in the ISI and what it would mean

    Pakistan's Information minister Fawad Chaudhary said that the appointment of the ISI chief was made following a long sitting and discussion between the PM and Army chief. Reports however said that General Bajwa made it clear to Imran Khan that the PM should not exceed his brief by interfering in military matters. Bajwa is said to have suggested that Lt. General Faiz Hameed be given an extension until November and not beyond that.

    Further senior journalist Najeem Sethi said on television that the PM's stance on the issue resulted in a standoff and hence no notification regarding the appointment of the new ISI chief had been made as yet.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 8:14 [IST]
    X