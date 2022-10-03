Are 4G phones compatible with 5G networks

Digital India: The four pillars of 5G Era listed out by PM Modi

New Delhi, Oct 03: At a grand event on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G services in India. While everyone was waiting for the new technology, it is however pertinent to note that you will first need a 5G enabled phone in order to use the services.

It is very often asked if those having only a 4G enabled phone can use the 5G services. The technology used in a 4G phone is not compatible with the 5G network as the latter used a wave-band frequency that is the fastest in the wireless mobile communication industry.

The 4G phones are built so that they can receive a frequency from 4g or older versions of the network.

Consider this before investing in a 5G phone:

The user needs to first find out if the 5G network is available locally for usage. All major network providers have released the list of areas and regions where the 5G network is available.

Investing in a 5G phone would not be feasible if the user is residing in an area which does not have 5G network.

Story first published: Monday, October 3, 2022, 11:12 [IST]