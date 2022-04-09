A photo of horse travelling in train in West Bengal goes viral; probe on

Rare and magnificent: Image of White Kangaroo hopping around in Australia goes viral

WATCH: SpaceX rocket blasts off for ISS with first all-private crew; Tickets cost $55 million

AR Rahman's powerful tweet on 'Goddess Tamil' amid Amit Shah's Hindi push goes viral

India

oi-Deepika S

Chennai, Apr 09: Amid row over hindi imposition by the centre, an image posted by Oscar winning music composer A R Rahman on Tamil language has led to an animated debate in the social media on languages.

The Rahman posted image's caption 'Tamizhanangu' is obviously a pointer to invocation song to mother Tamil.

A line, appearing as a footnote to the image, is from a popular poem of celebrated Tamil nationalist poet Barathidasan and it denotes that Tamil language serves as the root to the rights of the Tamil people.

Meanwhile, several twitter users linked Rahman's post apparently to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remark on Hindi and subsequent reactions from several quarters.

An artistic depiction of a white saree clad woman in the centre, against a background of red is seen as a subtle reference to mother Tamil and opposition to imposition of Hindi.

While a section of social media users lauded Rahman saying he has posted this image with a red background to denote opposition to Hindi and full support to Tamil, there were others who questioned him on the intent behind posting the image.

A user, replying to the top notch musician alleged that Rahman built his career, earned money and fame and everything by doing Hindi movies and now started targeting Hindi.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, April 9, 2022, 21:47 [IST]