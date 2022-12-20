Aqeel Ahmad from KCR's party arrested for harassing minor girl in Hyderabad

A worker from KCR's Bharatiya Rashtriya Samiti was arrested for misbehaving with a minor.

Hyderabad, Dec 20: A man named Aqeel Ahmad, a local leader of KCR's Bharatiya Rashtriya Samiti (BRS), has been arrested for harassing a 10-year-old girl in Hyderabad. The incident occurred when she went to a medical shop.

The accused harassed the the minor at a shop, the cops informed news agency ANI. A case was booked under the POCSO Act. "The incident took place on Sunday, and we have sent the accused to remand today," the news agency quoted the senior police officer as saying.

"A 10-year-old girl went to the medical shop where a person name Aqeel Ahmed misbehaved with her. Later, she reached home and informed her parents, who complained to the police," he said. "After receiving the complaint, we registered the case under the POCSO Act. The accused was arrested and sent to remand," he added.

In a similar incident, a 14-year old girl was abducted by two men and raped her for two consecutive days in September. According to the cops, she was kidnapped when she had come to a medical shop in Hyderabad.

They had taken her to an upscale hotel where they gangraped her for two days. The accused, Nayeemath, 26, Syed Rabish, 20, were charged with gang rape and also under the POCSO (Protection of Children Under Sexual Offences) Act, the police said. A few months before this incident, a girl, who had gone to a popular pub, was allegedly gang-raped after she got into a car with five young men after a party.

As per 2021 NCRB (National Crime Records Bureau) data, Crime against women witnessed an increase in Hyderabad and across the state. Hyderabad recorded 3,050 cases in 2021 as against 2,755 in 2019.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 20, 2022, 13:12 [IST]