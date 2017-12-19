APTET 2017: Online application begins, apply on cse.ap.gov.in till Dec 31

The APTET 2017 application submission and payment of fees has started. The last date to pay the application fee is December 31 2017. The last date to submit application form is January 1 2018.

Before beginning the application process, candidate should make sure that they have their latest colored photograph scanned in the correct size, which is 3.5X3.5 cms. Candidates are also required to scan their signature with their photograph and upload it in the application form. The scanned image should be in .jpeg format and should not exceed 50kb in size.

Application forms with no photo or unclear photo or inadequate size photo will be rejected and no hall ticket will be issued for such applicants. Hence make sure to double check the quality of the photograph and signature uploaded in the application.

The APTET 2017 exam will be conducted from January 17, 2018 to January 27, 2018. The exam would be conducted in multiple sessions. While paper I will be conducted in the morning session (9:30 am to 12:00 pm), paper II will be conducted in the afternoon session (2:30 pm to 5:00 pm).

After successful submission of application fee, candidate would receive a journal number, without which the candidate would not be able to initiate the application form submission. After receiving the journal number, the candidate must fill the online application form and submit it within the stipulated period of time. More details are available on www.cse.ap.gov.in.

