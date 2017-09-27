APSET 2017 results: Only 6.9 per cent get through, check cut off marks here

The APSET 2017 results have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

A total of 32282 candidates have appeared for the examination. The primary answer keys were displayed on August 10. The exam was held on July 30, 2017 in 31 subjects across six regional centres at Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram (Rajamundry), Guntur, Nellore, Ananthapur and Thirupati. Only 6.9 per cent managed to get through.

The percentage allocations of reservations, according to the Andhra Pradesh government reservation policy, are: BC -D (7%), BC -C (1%), BC -A (7%), BC-B (10%),BC-E (4%), SC (15%), ST (6%). About 33.33% for women and 3% for PWD candidates are given reservations in each category.

Nearly 43,023 candidates were registered for APSET 2017. A total of 4,095 applications were filed for Telugu only, followed by life sciences, chemical sciences and English. The results are available on apset.net.in.

How to check APSET 2017 results:

Go to apset.net.in

On the homepage, click on the APSET result link flashing on the top of the homepage.

There will be a result and a cut-off link Step 4: Click on

Click on result link

A pdf file will open displaying shortlisted candidates roll numbers Step 6:

View result

Take a printout

OneIndia News