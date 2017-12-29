APPSC Group 3 Mains Panchayat Secretary Results 2017 declared, how to check

The APPSC Group 3 Mains Panchayat Secretary Results 2017 have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

APPSC aims to fill 1055 vacancies for the post of Panchayat Secretary in A.P. Panchayat Raj Subordinate Service - Group-III Services and had conducted the Group 3 Main exams on 6th and 7th August 2017. The results are available on psc.ap.gov.in.

How to Check APPSC Panchayat Secretary Group 3 Mains Results 2017:

Go to psc.ap.gov.in

Click on the last link to visit the default homepage

Click on 'Click here' in the notification that reads -

"Notification. No.29/2016 - Recruitment to Panchayat Secretary (Grade - IV) in A.P. Panchayat Raj Subordinate Service - Group-III Services - Mains Marks List For details please (Published on 27/12/2017)"

Select your district to open the relevant pdf or click on the below links for your district

Check APPSC Group 3 Result for Anantpur District

Check APPSC Group 3 Result for Chitoor District

Check APPSC Group 3 Result for East Godavari District

Check APPSC Group 3 Result for Guntur District

Check APPSC Group 3 Result for Krishna District

Check APPSC Group 3 Result for Kurnool District

Check APPSC Group 3 Result for Nellore District

Check APPSC Group 3 Result for Prakasam District

Check APPSC Group 3 Result for Srikakulam District

Check APPSC Group 3 Result for Visakhapatnam District

Check APPSC Group 3 Result for Vizianagaram District

Check APPSC Group 3 Result for West Godavari District

Check APPSC Group 3 Result for Kadapa District

CTRL+F with your Hall Ticket Number

Download the PDF

Save

Take a printout

OneIndia News