Application form of NEET 2021 to release today: Link activated at NTA

New Delhi, June 02: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the application form for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 today. The official website, neet.nta.nic.in and ntaneet.nic.in have the link activated.

According to the official website, the application form will be available soon. The medical entrance exam for admission to undergraduate courses is scheduled to be held on August 1.

All the medical aspirants seeking admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, and BHMS courses offered by various participating institutes across the country can apply for the NEET 2021. Once the application form is out, the information brochure consisting of eligibility criteria, exam format will also be released.

What are the documents required?

a. Scanned or e-copy of passport size photographs of the candidate

b. Scanned copy of the signature of the candidate

c. Scanned image of e-version of left-hand thumb impression of the student

d. Class 10th Certificate

What are the eligibility criteria?

The aspirants must have completed 17 years of age at the time of admission or will complete that age on or before December 31, 2021. The upper age limit for NEET (UG) is 25 years as of on the day of examination. The reserved category is given a relaxation of 5 years in the upper age limit.

The candidates must have passed class 12 with biology, physics, and chemistry as the main subjects. Those whose result is awaited can also apply for NEET-UG 2021. Aspirants who have passed 10+2 from Open School or as private candidates are not eligible to apply.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 2, 2021, 19:38 [IST]