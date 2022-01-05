‘Apne CM ko thanks kehna, ki mein zinda laut paaya': PM Modi to officials over security lapse

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 05: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes due to blockade by some protesters, had reportedly told the officials at the Bhatinda Airport to thank Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi that he was able to return to there "alive".

PM Modi’s cavalcade stuck on a flyover for 20 minutes in Punjab | Oneindia News

According to news agency ANI, PM Modi on his return to Bhatinda told officials there,"Apne CM ko thanks kehna, ki mein Bhatinda airport tak zinda laut paaya."

PM Modi, who was travelling by road in Punjab, was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes due to blockade by some protesters, an incident the Union Home Ministry described as a "major lapse" in his security.

The PM was scheduled to address a rally in Punjab after two years. This was the first time that the PM was to visit Punjab after the repeal of the farm laws.

PM Modi landed in Bathinda from where he was to go to National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala by helicopter. Due to rain and poor visibility, PM waited for about 20 minutes for the weather to clear out, a statement by the Ministry of Home Affairs read.

When the weather did not improve, it was decided that he would visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road, which would take more than 2 hours. He proceeded to travel by road after necessary confirmation of necessary security arrangements by the DGP Punjab Police, the MHA also said.

Around 30 kilometres away from National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the PM's convoy reached a flyover, it was found that the road was blocked by some protestors. The PM was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. This was a major lapse in the security of PM.

In a statement, the Home Ministry said after the "major security lapse" in the prime minister's travel in Punjab, his convoy decided to return.

The ministry also asked the Punjab government to fix responsibility for the lapse and take strict action, the statement said.

Speaking to the people gathered at the rally here, Mandaviya said, "The prime minister wanted to meet you all, but because of some reasons he is not going to be with us today. The PM has said that these programmes (inauguration) have been postponed and not cancelled."