Abdul Kalam's brother Mohammed Muthu Meeran no more
Rameswaram, Mar 07: Former President, the late APJ Abdul Kalam''s elder brother Mohammed Muthu Meeran Maraickayar died here on Sunday, family sources said. Maraickayar(104) died of old age, they said.
He is survived by a son and two daughters. His wife had predeceased him.
Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and DMK president M K Stalin condoled the passing away of Maraickayar and expressed their sympathies with the family of the deceased.