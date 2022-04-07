YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Andhra: All ministers in Jagan's govt resign; new cabinet on Apr 11

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Amaravati, April 7: All 24 Ministers in YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's cabinet have put in their papers on Thursday, as per the sources.

    After occupying the posts for 34 months, the incumbent Ministers submitted their resignation to Chief Minister YS Jagan at the meeting of the Cabinet, which was their last, official sources said.

    Andhra: All ministers in Jagans govt resign; new cabinet on Apr 11

    "All 24 ministers of Jagan Mohan Reddy's cabinet tendered resignation today. This was the party's decision in order to reassign duties," Perni Venkataramaiah, YSRCP, said.

    The Council of Ministers will be reconstituted here on April 11. The chief minister had a meeting with Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Wednesday night, wherein the cabinet reorganisation was discussed, the sources added.

    The CM is expected to submit the resignations to the Governor today along with the list of names of new ministers, sources informed Deccan Chronicle.

    More ANDHRA News  

    Read more about:

    andhra ys jaganmohan reddy

    Story first published: Thursday, April 7, 2022, 19:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 7, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X