Amaravati, April 7: All 24 Ministers in YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's cabinet have put in their papers on Thursday, as per the sources.

After occupying the posts for 34 months, the incumbent Ministers submitted their resignation to Chief Minister YS Jagan at the meeting of the Cabinet, which was their last, official sources said.

"All 24 ministers of Jagan Mohan Reddy's cabinet tendered resignation today. This was the party's decision in order to reassign duties," Perni Venkataramaiah, YSRCP, said.

The Council of Ministers will be reconstituted here on April 11. The chief minister had a meeting with Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Wednesday night, wherein the cabinet reorganisation was discussed, the sources added.

The CM is expected to submit the resignations to the Governor today along with the list of names of new ministers, sources informed Deccan Chronicle.

Story first published: Thursday, April 7, 2022, 19:40 [IST]