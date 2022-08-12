Pune: Brain-dead woman gives lease of life to 5 people including two Army soldiers

AP man donates Rs 36.98 lakh gold crown to Shirdi Saibaba Temple

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 12: A 57-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh has donated a gold crown worth Rs 36.98 lakh and a silver plate worth Rs 33,000 to the famous Saibaba Temple in Shirdi town of Maharashtra, an official from the trust managing the shrine said on Friday.

Satish Prabhakar Annam donated a gold crown weighing 770 gm and a 620 gm silver plate on the auspicious day of Raksha Bandhan on Thursday, said Bhagyashri Banayat, the chief executive officer of the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust.

Annam is a former legislator and a resident of Bapatla district of Andhra Pradesh, it was stated, according to a PTI report.

Last month, an 80-year-old doctor from Hyderabad donated a gold crown worth ₹ 33 lakh to the temple trust.

Story first published: Friday, August 12, 2022, 15:46 [IST]