India
YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    AP man donates Rs 36.98 lakh gold crown to Shirdi Saibaba Temple

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 12: A 57-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh has donated a gold crown worth Rs 36.98 lakh and a silver plate worth Rs 33,000 to the famous Saibaba Temple in Shirdi town of Maharashtra, an official from the trust managing the shrine said on Friday.

    Satish Prabhakar Annam donated a gold crown weighing 770 gm and a 620 gm silver plate on the auspicious day of Raksha Bandhan on Thursday, said Bhagyashri Banayat, the chief executive officer of the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust.

    AP man donates Rs 36.98 lakh gold crown to Shirdi Saibaba Temple

    Annam is a former legislator and a resident of Bapatla district of Andhra Pradesh, it was stated, according to a PTI report.

    Saibaba temple appeals to devotees to come in civilised attireSaibaba temple appeals to devotees to come in civilised attire

    Last month, an 80-year-old doctor from Hyderabad donated a gold crown worth ₹ 33 lakh to the temple trust.

    Comments

    More DONATION News  

    Read more about:

    donation shirdi andhra pradesh maharashtra

    Story first published: Friday, August 12, 2022, 15:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 12, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X