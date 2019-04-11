AP inter result 2019 to be declared tomorrow at this time

New Delhi, Apr 11: The AP inter result 2019 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The results will be declared tomorrow. The results are expected to be declared by 11 am on April 12.

The exams were conducted between February 28 and March 18. Last year over 4 lakh candidates took parti in the exam and the overall pass percentage was 73.3 per cent. The results once declared will be available on bieap.gov.in.

How to check AP inter result 2019:

Go to bieap.gov.in or exam results.net

or exam Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout