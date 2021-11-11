AP EAPCET Round 1 seat allotment result 2021 result delayed: Check new date

By Election Results 2021 Live: Congress wins all 3 seats in Himachal Pradesh, Trinamool wins big in Bengal

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 11: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) round 1 seat allotment result 2021 has been postponed. More details are available on the official website.

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) or AP EAPCET round 1 seat allotment result 2021 will now be released on November 12.

To check their seat allotment, candidates will have to login to the AP EAPCET 2021 counselling portal.

The seats have been allotted on the basis of the choices of courses and colleges filled by the students.

The AP EAPCET 2021 qualified candidates will get admissions in various engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses in colleges of Andhra Pradesh. They would include Sree Venkateswara College of Engineering, Sri Vasavi Institute Of Engineering And Technology, Sri Vidya Niketan Engineering College, Sri Venkatesa Perumal College Of Engineering And Technology, Sir Vishveshwaraiah Institute Of Science And Technology and Tirumala Engineering College and Visvodaya Engineering College. The AP EAPCET Round 1 seat allotment result 2021 once declared will be available on eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET.

Story first published: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 10:20 [IST]