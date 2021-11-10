AP EAPCET 2021 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result relating today

New Delhi, Nov 10: The AP EAPCET 2021 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result will be released today. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The seat allotment result for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test. The result will be based on the candidates' choice of options and will also depend on the number of seats available in a college and in a course for the required gender, area, category or course of study.

Following the round 1 seat allotment the students will have two report at the institute between November 10 and 15. Candidates will have to download the allotment order and report for admission. It would first be offline and then offline at the allotted college.

"These two stages are mandatory and mere reporting through self-reporting or reporting at the College is alone not sufficient to retain a seat. If Candidate fails to report through self-reporting and reporting at the allotted college by the dates stipulated, the allotment stands cancelled and candidate will have no claim for further allotment of seats," the official statement read. The The AP EAPCET 2021 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result will be available on eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET.

