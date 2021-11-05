AP EAMCET 2021: Correction ofweb options begin, list of participating colleges

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 05: The correction of the web options relating to AP EAMCET Counselling 2021 has begun. The same can be done on the official website.

The correction of web options and final submission will be held today. The seat allotment against the final submission will be released on November 10.

The AP EAMCET seat allotment is based on the candidate's choice of options and will depend on the number of seats that are available in a college and also in a course for the required gender, area, category or course of study.

The students will have to report at the institute and take admission between November 10 and November 15. For more details visit eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET.

AP EAMCET 2021: List of participating colleges:

Sree Venkateswara College of Engineering, Sri Vasavi Institute Of Engineering And Technology, Sri Vidya Niketan Engineering College, Sri Venkatesa Perumal College Of Engineering And Technology, Sir Vishveshwaraiah Institute Of Science And Technology, Tirumala Engineering College and Visvodaya Engineering College.

Story first published: Friday, November 5, 2021, 10:41 [IST]