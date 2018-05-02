AP EAMCET 2019 exam result delayed again: Check new date here

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 02: The AP EAMCET 2019 exam result has been delayed. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

While there were reports that the result would be declared today, there was further delay and at the last minute the result declaration was put on hold. The official website clearly stated that the "AP EAMCET 2019 results will be declared tentatively during the 3rd week of May 2019."

To check the results, candidates will require their exam hall ticket and date of birth. While the official website says that the tentative date is the third week of May, there is a possibility that it could be declared earlier also. A separate merit list will be given for engineering, agriculture and medical entrances. The results once declared will be available on https://sche.ap.gov.in/EAMCET/EamcetHomePages/Home.aspx.

How to check AP EAMCET 2019 exam result:

Go to https://sche.ap.gov.in/EAMCET/EamcetHomePages/Home.aspx

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout