AP: Council of ministers to be expanded soon

Amaravati, Sep 4: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said Monday his council of ministers would soon be expanded.

The proposed expansion of the Cabinet had to be put off due to the sudden death of his brother-in-law Nandamuri Harikrishna, on August 29, he said.

"I wanted to do it but Harikrishna issue came,we will take a decision on this soon," he said in reply to a question at a press conference here.

As the monsoon session is scheduled to start on September 6 and last till September 16, the Cabinet rejig may happen only after that, TDP sources indicated.

Its being speculated for sometime now that the state cabinet expansion would be taken up to fill the two slots that fell vacant due to the resignation of BJP ministers in March.

Asked if the TDP would go it alone in the event of elections being advanced, as is being speculated, in Telangana, Naidu said "I will give an appropriate reply at an appropriate time.