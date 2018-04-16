AP Bandh: Andhra Pradesh observes statewide bandh over special status

A statewide bandh called in Andhra Pradesh over the demand of Special Status for the state on Monday. Opposition parties have also extended support to the bandh called by Andhra Pradesh Pratyeka Hoda Saadhana Samiti.

The ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP), however, opposed the bandh. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said bandhs hamper development and are not welcome.

The Jagan Reddy-led YSRC hit back, accusing the Chief Minister of adopting 'double standards'.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will observe a day-long hunger strike here on his birthday, April 20, in protest against the Centre's non-cooperation towards the state.

Earlier on February 8, the TDP did not participate in the State bandh called by the Opposition parties on the same issue. However, the party organised sit-in protests in support of their MPs who were staging the protest in Parliament. Educational institutions were closed and the RTC buses were off the roads then.

