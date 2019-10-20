Anyone who harms ongoing peace process in Kashmir will be jailed: Ram Madhav

Srinagar, Oct 20: With the abrogation of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir is treading on the path of peace and development and anyone who tries to create hurdles in the way will be dealt with sternly, BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav said here on Sunday.

"Till now everything used to be done for a few families or a few leaders in Kashmir, but now whatever is happening, is happening for lakhs of families of this state... for the common Kashmiri," Madhav said.

"There will now be only two paths for J&K-- peace and development and whosoever comes in between will be dealt with sternly. There are many jails in India for those," he added.

The BJP leader was addressing a convention of the party's youth wing at Tagore Hall here which was the first political event in Kashmir after the abrogation of article 370 and bifurcation of the state into two Union territories.

Asking politicians not to treat the people of Jammu and Kashmir as fodder for their politics, Madhav who visited the valley for the first time since the abrogation of article 370 said if 200-300 people are to be kept inside jails to achieve the path to peace and development, "then we will keep them".

"You can do your politics without disturbing the peace. Some leaders are sending messages while sitting inside jails that people will take to gun and sacrifice themselves. I want to tell those leaders to come forward first and sacrifice themselves," he said.

"Politicians here were making common people a fodder for their politics and the general public was being used. But, we will not allow such politics now. We want politics of development and corruption will be eradicated fully from here," he added.

Wanting to assure the people of Kashmir on the apprehensions about losing jobs or land, the BJP national general secretary said no steps would be taken against the interests of the people.

"Some people are talking nonsense about job losses and losing land with the abrogation of Article 370. No step will be taken against your interests. Each job in the state will be provided to the youth of the state."

"I will not hesitate by telling you that the Centre is ready and new jobs and opportunities will be created here. All precautions will be taken so that there is no harm on the identity, culture, jobs and education of J&K," he said.

The abrogation of article 370 is a new opportunity and a new dawn for Jammu and Kashmir, Madhav said as he asked the people not be afraid of anyone and go about their business.

"Your hands and feet were fettered for the last 70 years and now we have freed you.... Do not be afraid of anyone and go on with your business," he said.

"What are you afraid of when everyone is afraid of (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi. They are paper tigers and I know how much courage they have. They shiver when they get a phone call," Added Madhav without naming anyone.

Taking a dig at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, the BJP leader said he does not know how to handle his country but talks of Kashmir every now and then.

"Imran Khan rakes up Kashmir once or twice a day. He does not know how to handle his country and was merely saved from FATF sanctions. Our security forces are alert and prepared to handle whatever attempts he makes whether cross-border firing or militancy," he said.

The BJP national general secretary said the people of the country were ready to embrace Kashmiris and they should maintain peace. "Wherever I go, I say that whatever had to be done for Kashmir has been done by Modi and now the people of whole India have to embrace Kashmiris. When we in the BJP used to say that Kashmir is ours, it did not mean that the land of Kashmir is ours but that every Kashmiri is ours. The whole India is ready to assure you of that."

"When there is peace, tourism will increase here. I say this to people everywhere that if you have to go on a holiday, then visit Kashmir. The whole country is ready to embrace Kashmir and the people of J-K only need to decide to welcome them and maintain peace here," he said.