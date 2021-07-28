Anybody can lead: Mamata on Opposition face to take on PM Modi in 2024 elections

Unity of opposition parties will take shape on its own: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

New Delhi, July 28: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said anybody could be the prime ministerial face of the opposition alliance to take on the BJP juggernaut in the 2024 general elections.

"I am not a political astrologer. It depends on the situation, structure. I have no problem if someone else leads. When the matter is discussed we can decide. I cannot impose," Banerjee said when asked who will lead the opposition.

"I am meeting (Congress president) Sonia Gandhi, (AAP convener) Arvind Kejriwal. Discussions about our political future will start soon," she said.

"I want to help all the opposition parties to bell the cat. I don''t want to be a leader, but a simple cadre," she said on the leadership issue.

"I am a simple worker and want to continue as a worker," Banerjee, said adding that "I want to see sachcha din, bahut din acha di dekh liya," in a jibe at the BJP''s poll slogan.

"Poore desh me khela hoga. It's a continuous process...When General Elections come (2024), it will be Modi vs country," Mamata said.

On the Pegasus controversy, Banerjee said "My phone is already tapped. If Abhishek's (Mukherjee) phone is tapped, and I am talking to him, then, automatically my phone is tapped too. Pegasus has put everyone's life in danger."

Banerjee's statement comes ahead of her meeting with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi where she is expected to focus on long-term goals of the Opposition bloc with an eye on the next national elections.

The statement also assumes significance as she is now projected as the face of the opposition alliance apart from NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar.

The Trinamool Congress chief, who apparently seeks to take up a larger role in national politics prior to the 2024 Lok Sabha poll, is in Delhi for the first time after leading her party to power in West Bengal for the third time in a row.

Banerjee's Delhi visit is seen as part of her efforts to cobble up a national front against the BJP.

The Opposition has cornered the BJP-led NDA government on a range of issues including price rise, increasing cost of diesel and petrol, and issues related to tackling the pandemic.