Anurag Thakur explains in Parliament, how Modi govt is cracking down on fake news, anti-indian content

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 22: The government has informed the Parliament that it has blocked 104 YouTube channels for putting out false and misleading information against India.

Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur told the Rajya Sabha that the government had also blocked 45 YouTube videos for false information which could lead to fear-mongering and rumours.

The information has been shared by the minister in the backdrop of the ministry blocking three channels which has 30 crore views and 33 lakh subscribes. The decision was taken after it had been found that the channel was repeatedly spreading fake news about the Prime Minister, Chief Justice of India and the Election Commission of India.

While responding to a question on the spread of fake news circulating through digital platforms posed by Bharatiya Janata Party Rajya Sabha member, Jugalsinh Lokhandwala, Thakur said that action had been taken against channels which have attempted to mislead and create fear and divisions in the society. The action was taken under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, Thakur also said.

He further added that the government had banned 104 YouTube channels, blocked 45 individual videos, four Facebook accounts and two posts, three Instagram accounts, five Twitter accounts and three podcasts. He also added that the government had taken strict action against two apps and six websites as well. The government will not hesitate to take such strict action, Thakur also told the Rajya Sabha.

On the question of misleading advertisement of sexual nature that targets children, Thakur said that any such advertisement which flouts rules is being identified in a prompt manner and a notice is being issued to the creators. He also underlined the age categories created for OTT content under the IT Rules 2021.

Everyone can chose which age group of children they want to cater to. There is artistic freedom through this provision and the viewer can choose which age category of content they wish to consume. Along with this, we have formed rules that action can be taken against those who flout these categories and if a programme is brought to our attention in the future, we will take action against it, Thakur also said.

On the grievance mechanism for digital news, the government while replying to Rajya Sabha member, D Veerendra Hegde said that the rules also provide for a three-level grievance redressal mechanism to address complaints/grievances relating to violation by digital news publishers of the code of ethics and taking action thereupon. There is no requirement for registration by digital news publishers. Under IT rules 2021, they have to furnish information in the specified format to the ministry for communication and coordination purposes, the government also said.

Story first published: Thursday, December 22, 2022, 17:27 [IST]