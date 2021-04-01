Anupam Kher confirms Kirron is being treated for blood cancer, recovering

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 01: Veteran actor Anupam Kher took to social media and confirmed the news of his wife and actress-politician Kirron Kher battling blood cancer.

Kher took to Twitter to release a statement, "Just so that rumours don't get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before."

We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She's always been a fighter and takes things heads on.

She's all heart and that's why she has so many people that love her. So keep sending your love to her in your prayers and in your heart.

She is well on her way to recovery and we thank everyone for their support and love.

Anupam and Sikander.

Kirron Kher joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2009 and won the 2019 general elections in her constituency in Chandigarh. was first seen in Aasra Pyaar Da - a Punjabi film in 1983. She then went on to star in the 1988 release Pestonjee. She went on to star in several hit films such as Sardari Begum, Devdas, Khamosh Pani, Hum-Tum, Veer Zaara, Rang De Basanti, Khoobsurat amongst several others.