Anubrata Mondal, Trinamool strongman arrested in cattle smuggling case | Top points

India

oi-Deepika S

Kolkata, Aug 11: Anubrata Mondal, one of Mamata Banerjee's closest advisers in West Bengal was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with a case involving the smuggling of cattle in 2020.

The CBI served a notice to Mondal under Section 41 of CrPC before arresting him for allegedly not cooperating in its probe into the scam. Mondal was arrested after almost an hour-long interrogation by a CBI team that arrived at the Birbhum district president's house early on Thursday.

The illegal cattle smuggling case was first unearthed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). In September 2020, the CBI filed a case against BSF commandant Satish Kumar and several others for their alleged involvement in the illegal cattle trade along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal.

Mondal's arrest comes close on the heels of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) apprehending now-suspended TMC leader and former Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee in a school jobs scam.

Who is Anubrata Mondal?

Mondal is one of the founders of the Trinamool Congress in Birbhum. His supporters and followers called him Kesto Da. Earlier he was there in Indian National Congress and then he joined TMC in the hands of Mamata Banerjee. He is an important figure in West Bengal elections, especially his area, Birbhum. Mandal has supported other Trinamool leaders in political campaigns for the 2014 Lok Sabha general elections and 2016 West Bengal State Assembly elections also. Mondal remains one of the party's leader Mamata Banerjee's trusted aides. Notably, Mondal has never contested any election despite being in politics for over three decades. His famous slogan Khela Hobe (means the game will start has made a big impact in 2021 West Bengal Legislative Assembly election also all over people of Bengal are using this slogan. Mondal is known for making polarizing statements and has on several occasions, threatened the police and incited TMC cadres to 'hurl bombs' at them. Mondal suffers from hypoxia, for which he carries oxygen cylinders with him.