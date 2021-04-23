Antilla scare: Mumbai cop arrested, man linked to Maha govt project under NIA lens

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 23: The National Investigation Agency has arrested Mumbai police inspector Sunil Mane in connection with the Mansukh Hiren death case.

It may be recalled that Maharashtra ATS had questioned Mane in connection with the case. The NIA took over the case which is also related to the Antilla bomb scare case.

Meanwhile the NIA has under its scanner a person part of a government project who had access to gelatin sticks.

A total of 20 gelatin sticks were kept in the Scorpio that was parked outside the home of Mukesh Ambani. The gelatin sticks were procured from a company in Nagpur. The NIA however learnt that the company did not have a record of where the consignment had been dispatched.

Mansukh Hiren death: Maharashtra ATS hands over businessman to NIA

The person in question is a businessman, sources tell OneIndia. He was known to several of the suspects. He was part of a government project which was being undertaken along with another person.

This person is also known to several police personnel, sources also added. The NIA is checking if he had any role in procuring the gelatin sticks.

Sources say that the original plan was to have two history shelters drive the vehicle laden with the gelatin sticks to Ambani's residence. Following this they were to be killed in an encounter and suspended Mumbai cop, Sachin Waze would then claim that the case had been closed.