Antilla bomb scare: Man part of govt project under NIA scanner for supply of gelatin sticks

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 23: A person part of a government project who had access to gelatin sticks is under the scanner of the National Investigation Agency in connection with the Antilla bomb scare case.

A total of 20 gelatin sticks were kept in the Scorpio that was parked outside the home of Mukesh Ambani.

The gelatin sticks were procured from a company in Nagpur. The NIA however learnt that the company did not have a record of where the consignment had been dispatched.

The person in question is a businessman, sources tell OneIndia. He was known to several of the suspects.

Antilla bomb scare: NIA to probe Kazi’s role in destruction of evidence

He was part of a government project which was being undertaken along with another person. This person is also known to several police personnel, sources also added. The NIA is checking if he had any role in procuring the gelatin sticks.

Sources say that the original plan was to have two history shelters drive the vehicle laden with the gelatin sticks to Ambani's residence. Following this they were to be killed in an encounter and suspended Mumbai cop, Sachin Waze would then claim that the case had been closed.