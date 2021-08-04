Antilla Bomb Scare: Hiran a weak link, was aware of entire conspiracy says NIA

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 04: The National Investigation has told a special court that one of the accused had paid Rs 45 lakh to eliminate businessman Mansukh Hiran.

It may be recalled that on February 25 an explosive laden vehicle was found outside the house of Mukesh Ambani, On March 4, Hiran the owner of the Scorpio was murdered.

The NIA noted that Hiran was the weak link and was aware of the entire conspiracy. The agency also said Hiran's phone was switched off for a long time. It was later switched on at Palghar and then destroyed.

The probe needs a deeper probe, the prosecution submitted while adding that the conspirators in furtherance of a larger conspiracy had placed a threat note in the vehicle along with gelatin sticks.

Subsequently a threat letter emerged demanding money by the Jaish-ul-Hind. This is a very serious act, the prosecution added.

In another development, the National Investigation Agency has taken into possession two mobile phones recovered from Indian Mujahideen operative Tehseen Akhtar in connection with the Antilla Bomb Scare case. Akhtar is lodged in the Tihar jail.

While Akhtar has accepted that the cell phones belong to him, but has denied sending messages claiming responsibility for the incident. The NIA collected the phones from the Special Cell of the Delhi Police and is now looking into evidence against a senior officer of the Mumbai police. Once the evidence is analysed the NIA is likely to arrest the senior police officer.

On March 11, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police had seized the phones from Akhtar's possession. The phones were being used by him since October last. The police is trying to ascertain how he had managed to get access to a cell phone in jail. It was also learnt that along with Akthar, 6 others including an operative of the Al-Qaeda were using the cell phone.

In this case several police officers including Sachin Waze, Riyaz Kazi, Sunil Mane, Pradeep Sharma and Vinayak Shinde have been placed under arrest. Santosh Shelar, a history-sheeter, his aide Naresh Gaur, Anand Jhadav Santosh Mothkuri and Manish Soni are also under arrest in the same case.

The above mentioned persons are accused of being involved in a conspiracy to plant explosives near the residence of Mukesh Ambani. An explosive laden vehicle had been found outside the Ambani residence, following which the case was registered.

Story first published: Wednesday, August 4, 2021, 9:42 [IST]