Anticipating small frictions with India, China ramps up facilities at LAC

New Delhi, Nov 10: A Chinese state media report on Wednesday said that the PLA has strengthened facilities for its soldiers along the disputed border with India ahead of the winter.

This has been done in anticipation of small frictions, the report also said. The state run tabloid Global Times quoting observers said that although large scale clashes are unlikely to occur this winter, small frictions may happen from time totem along the India-China border. This has made it necessary for the PLA to be ready, the report also said.

The PLA has been focusing on streamlining logistic supply lines keeping in mind the possibility a clash and also the hard winter. Several reports have emerged about the improvement in living condition along the Line of Actual Control so that the PLA troops can remain stationed for a longer period at high altitudes during the winter. Temperatures here during the winter dip to below zero.

The PLA Daily had reported that personnel assigned to a brigade under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command have received new types of tactical vests. "The materials used for the vest can resist strong wind and keep the soldiers warm in freezing conditions, and the embedded quick-slip device enables the soldiers to quickly escape from danger at critical moments," the PLA Daily had said.

The PLA Daily had also said that a balanced air pressure chamber for oxygen therapy was put into use for troops under the Hotan Military Sub-Command in mid-October. "The oxygen therapy chamber can seat eight plateau border guards at one time and enable them to breathe oxygen under normal atmospheric pressure or slightly higher pressure when entering into the chamber, which helps eliminate the adverse reaction because of hypoxia and low air pressure on plateau, and prevents mountain sickness," the report also said.

"Oxygen supply for plateau troops involves daily consumption plus health-care, and wartime emergency use plus medical treatment," the report said.

Barracks on the high altitude plateau are operated and heated with multiple energy sources such as coal, solar power and electricity, the Global Times report said. All outposts are connected to the state power grid and have communication base stations.

In September a Chinese official said that both Xinjiang and Tibet bordering India will soon have 30 airports to facilitate the memento the PLA troops.

India on the other hand has built critical civil-military dual use infrastructure like airports and railway outlets.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 15:29 [IST]